Check out these great holiday decorations around the east side

(Updated 12/14/16)

- Photos by Devin Crum -

We at the East County Times thought these (and all the rest who show their holiday spirit for others to enjoy) deserved some recognition for their hard work and dedication this time of year.

White marsh business20161214 9512 f7wiym 960x960
A business on Philadelphia Road in White Marsh.
White christmas20161214 32112 k434qy 960x960
Arncliffe Road in Essex.
Nutcracker20161214 32112 ond97t 960x960
Essex Avenue in Essex.
Grinch20161214 32112 5yiwld 960x960
Cunninghill Cove Road in Middle River.
Neighbor lights20161214 9512 1jh8m41 960x960
Middlesex Road in Essex.
Icicle house20161214 9512 5wpdx6 960x960
Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk.
Candy cane fence20161214 32112 1jcfd9n 960x960
Sollers Point Road in Dundalk.
Chase house20161214 10691 1r77brg 960x960
Eastern Avenue in Middle River.
Candy cane tree20161214 10691 gy52jv 960x960
Carlisle Avenue in Perry Hall.
lighted roof20161214 32112 ukut5c 960x960
Taylor Avenue in Overlea/Fullerton.
Gingerbread house20161214 10691 3y0yc5 960x960
Red Rose Farm Road in Middle River.
Lit ass tree20161214 9512 1kb6pin 960x960
Old Philadelphia Road in Rosedale.

